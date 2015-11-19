* Sees long-end U.S. Treasuries vulnerable

* Markets too complacent about long-term U.S. bond yield outlook

* Expects higher volatility in markets after Fed rate hike

By Tomo Uetake

TOKYO, Nov 19 BlackRock's flagship retail fund sold long-dated Treasuries earlier this month, its lead portfolio manager said, on the view financial markets may be too complacent about potentially higher yields as U.S. interest rates are set to rise.

Michael Fredericks, who leads a team of more than 20 fund managers managing a total of $45 billion, including the Multi-Asset Income Fund, also told Reuters that financial markets should expect higher volatility after a few years of relative calm.

Like many market players, Fredericks expects the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates in December but his team has a different view on how that would affect the U.S. bond market.

"Markets expect to see a lot of flattening in the yield curve. Markets believe that the 10- and 30-year yields are going to go up very slowly but the front-end, one-year, two-year part of the market will move up very quickly," Fredericks said during his visit to Tokyo earlier this week.

"We think markets are too complacent, too comfortable with the idea that the 10-year and 30-year part of the yield curve will not go up much. We think that's vulnerable," he said.

Even with a December hike priced in, rises in long-dated U.S. bond yields have been limited.

The 10-year yield stood at 2.26 percent on Thursday, below its one-year peak of 2.50 percent hit in June, and well down from last year's high of 3.04 percent.

"Right now there is a lot of negative reaction to slowdown in global manufacturing...I think people are extrapolating excessively what they are seeing in global markets," Fredericks said.

Based on such a view, the fund increased hedging of its exposure to 10- and 30-year yields this month. The fund had no such hedging position at the end of October.

Fredericks feels markets are pricing in excessive rises on the short end of the yield curve.

"I think the Fed will be very careful in the language they use because they don't want to cause a big appreciation of the dollar. The dollar's excessive strength could undermine growth."

The Fed's rate hike was likely to mean an end to the relatively stable performance of asset markets, he said.

"We've gone through a period of time where global stocks have done pretty well over the last few years, with actually very low volatilities by historical standards," he said, noting that risk-adjusted returns over the last three years were the best since the 1940s.

"It doesn't necessarily feel that good but returns were very high compared to very low volatilities. But because rates are likely to start to rise and all these liquidity measures are coming closer to an end, you are likely to see volatilities go up," he said.

BlackRock is the world's largest asset manager, managing $4.5 trillion globally at the end of September. (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)