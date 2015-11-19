* Sees long-end U.S. Treasuries vulnerable
* Markets too complacent about long-term U.S. bond yield
outlook
* Expects higher volatility in markets after Fed rate hike
By Tomo Uetake
TOKYO, Nov 19 BlackRock's flagship
retail fund sold long-dated Treasuries earlier this month, its
lead portfolio manager said, on the view financial markets may
be too complacent about potentially higher yields as U.S.
interest rates are set to rise.
Michael Fredericks, who leads a team of more than 20 fund
managers managing a total of $45 billion, including the
Multi-Asset Income Fund, also told Reuters that
financial markets should expect higher volatility after a few
years of relative calm.
Like many market players, Fredericks expects the Federal
Reserve to raise interest rates in December but his team has a
different view on how that would affect the U.S. bond market.
"Markets expect to see a lot of flattening in the yield
curve. Markets believe that the 10- and 30-year yields are going
to go up very slowly but the front-end, one-year, two-year part
of the market will move up very quickly," Fredericks said during
his visit to Tokyo earlier this week.
"We think markets are too complacent, too comfortable with
the idea that the 10-year and 30-year part of the yield curve
will not go up much. We think that's vulnerable," he said.
Even with a December hike priced in, rises in long-dated
U.S. bond yields have been limited.
The 10-year yield stood at 2.26 percent on
Thursday, below its one-year peak of 2.50 percent hit in June,
and well down from last year's high of 3.04 percent.
"Right now there is a lot of negative reaction to slowdown
in global manufacturing...I think people are extrapolating
excessively what they are seeing in global markets," Fredericks
said.
Based on such a view, the fund increased hedging of its
exposure to 10- and 30-year yields this month. The fund had no
such hedging position at the end of October.
Fredericks feels markets are pricing in excessive rises on
the short end of the yield curve.
"I think the Fed will be very careful in the language they
use because they don't want to cause a big appreciation of the
dollar. The dollar's excessive strength could undermine growth."
The Fed's rate hike was likely to mean an end to the
relatively stable performance of asset markets, he said.
"We've gone through a period of time where global stocks
have done pretty well over the last few years, with actually
very low volatilities by historical standards," he said, noting
that risk-adjusted returns over the last three years were the
best since the 1940s.
"It doesn't necessarily feel that good but returns were very
high compared to very low volatilities. But because rates are
likely to start to rise and all these liquidity measures are
coming closer to an end, you are likely to see volatilities go
up," he said.
BlackRock is the world's largest asset manager, managing
$4.5 trillion globally at the end of September.
