TOKYO Oct 31 Japan's Nikkei closed at its highest level since November 2007 on Friday, after the Bank of Japan unexpectedly announced fresh easing steps to counter the hit on underlying consumer inflation and economic growth from an April sales tax hike.

The Nikkei gained 4.8 percent for its biggest one-day gain since June 2013. (Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Writing by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)