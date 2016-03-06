(Repeats story from late Friday)
By Shinichi Saoshiro and Yasunori Fukui
TOKYO, March 4 The Bank of Japan's (BOJ)
decision to impose negative interest rates has spurred some
companies to seek to lock in cheap funding with long maturities
that investors once balked at.
Traditionally, investors deemed only a few companies such as
utilities and railway corporations to have sufficiently reliable
income to issue bonds with maturities beyond 10 years. For
everyone else, uncertainty about long-term profitability blocked
deals.
But now, as yields on short-term bonds have evaporated since
the BOJ cut interest rates to negative levels in its latest bid
to revitalise the Japanese economy, investors have increasingly
sought to earn the higher yields that long-term bonds offer.
Railway operators have recently raised funds at long
maturities, but so have a food company and a discount shop
chain.
"The pool of investment vehicles with positive yields is
shrinking fast, and investors pursuing an absolute value
strategy are moving quickly to secure bonds that still offer
yield," said Toshihiro Uomoto, chief credit strategist at Nomura
Securities.
In February, West Japan Railway Co. launched 10
billion yen ($89.53 million) of 40-year debt, the longest
maturity ever issued by a Japanese company, according to
DealWatch, a Thomson Reuters Japanese language service.
An official at the railway operator, known as JR West, said
it wanted to diversify its borrowing and went for an ultra-long
bond based on strong investor demand.
The bonds, which will repay debt, were sold at 45.5 basis
points over Libor (London Interbank Offered Rate), with life
insurers among the main buyers.
They were quickly followed by food company Ajinomoto Co Inc.
, which launched 25 billion yen ($220 million) of
20-year bonds, an unusually long maturity for a manufacturer.
INVESTORS UNDER PRESSURE
With 80 percent of Japanese government bonds, or maturities
of up to 11 years, trading at negative yields, investors are
under to pressure to find investments with decent returns.
For their part, companies like such long-dated bonds because
it allows them to secure low-cost financing for a long time.
"We are likely to see more companies launch bonds in
durations like 20-years, a maturity which had been dormant
issuance-wise," said Takayuki Atake, manager of credit research
at SMBC Nikko Securities.
On Friday, rail operator Keio Corp launched 15-year
bonds, its longest such issue since 20-year bonds in 2007,
while Don Quijote Holdings, a discount shop chain, sold
10-year bonds, its longest maturity ever.
While analysts expect issuance to continue, they doubt it
will provide a big windfall for the Japanese corporate bond
market.
That market has been shrinking and "is unlikely to grow
much," Atake said. "Banks try to actively lend money under BOJ's
easy policy and it is cheaper for companies to borrow from them
rather than issue debt."
According to the Japan Securities Dealers' Association,
total corporate bond issuance fell to a 10-year low of 6.848
trillion yen ($61.31 billion) in 2015.
($1 = 113.66 yen)
(Reporting by Yasunori Fukui, DealWatch and Shinichi Saoshiro;
Editing by Richard Borsuk)