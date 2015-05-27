TOKYO May 27 Cash-rich Japanese banks are
paying almost as much extra to borrow dollars on the currency
swaps market as they did when they were fighting for survival
two decades ago, due to their insatiable appetite for
higher-yielding dollar assets.
Instead of buying dollars in the currency markets, Japanese
banks and investors can get dollars by swapping yen loans into
dollars using these over-the-counter derivatives instruments,
thus avoiding currency risks.
But pricing of the swaps, which in the 1990s was inflated by
the mountain of non-performing assets on Japanese banks' books,
is now being driven mostly by demand for dollars to fund an
overseas investment binge.
The cost of swapping yen to dollars for five years has risen
to a two-year high of 73.5 basis points, a level
historically recorded only at times of strong financial stress.
The swap spread had been shrinking since late 2011 when six
major central banks halved interest rates on their dollar swap
agreements in late 2011 to 50 basis points to deal with market
stress during the euro zone crisis.
But the spread started rising in the middle of last year
even as spreads for other currency pairs such as euro/dollar
remained largely stable.
The steady rise in the cost of swapping yen to dollars
reflected Japanese investors' stampede into foreign assets,
especially high-yielding dollar assets.
"Because returns on domestic products are so low,
foreign-currency-denominated stocks and bonds are popular among
Japanese investors. Their need for dollar funding is pushing up
the cost," said Makoto Noji, senior fixed-income strategist at
SMBC Nikko Securities.
Despite an aggressive money-printing programme by the Bank
of Japan since late 2012, domestic economic activity remains
subdued, and local investments deliver poor returns, which has
pushed Japanese investors to look overseas.
In 2014, they bought 12.1 trillion yen ($98 billion) of
foreign securities after net sales of 6 trillion yen in 2013.
In the first three months of this year, they bought another
12.1 trillion yen, with heavy buying in stocks, based on
balance-of-payments data from the Ministry of Finance.
Japanese were also active in foreign direct investment,
spending about 12 trillion yen in each of 2013 and 2014, up
about 35 percent from the preceding two years.
The BOJ stimulus policy was aimed at prodding banks to move
away from the safety of government bonds and to take more risks
in lending to the private sector, or buy riskier assets such as
stocks.
But while bank lending has been growing for the last 3-1/2
years, the growth has been narrowly focused on lending to real
estate firms and homebuyers.
The overall economic performance was patchy, with the
economy shrinking 1 percent in the year to March, the first
annual contraction since 2009/10.
($1 = 123.0500 yen)
