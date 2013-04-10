TOKYO, April 11 Japanese government bond futures fell sharply in early trade on Thursday, as investors sold ahead of a 30-year auction later in the session and continued to digest the market impact of the Bank of Japan's radical monetary stimulus steps.

The June futures contract dropped 0.44 point to 143.72 after earlier falling as low as 143.54.

Futures also dropped sharply in evening trade on Wednesday, prompting the Tokyo Stock Exchange to briefly halt trading.