TOKYO, April 5 The benchmark Japanese government
bond yield fell to a new record low and 10-year futures hit a
record high on Friday, a day after the Bank of Japan's sweeping
monetary expansion campaign was announced.
The 10-year yield dropped 9.5 basis points to
a record low of 0.340 percent.
Yield on the 20-year JGB fell below 1.0
percent to 0.995 percent, lowest since June 2003.
Ten-year JGB futures added 0.35 point to 146.36
after rising as high as 146.41.
The BOJ on Thursday committed to open-ended asset buying and
doubling the monetary base to 270 trillion yen ($2.9 trillion)
by the end of 2014.