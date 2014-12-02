TOKYO Dec 2 The yield on 5-year Japanese government bonds edged down to a record low on Tuesday as the Bank of Japan's massive bond buying programme has kept pressure on the shorter end of the yield curve.

The 5-year JGB yield inched down by half a basis point to 0.090 percent. The yields on most other maturities were slightly higher as prices slipped following Moody's cut to Japan's sovereign rating in the previous session.

Two-year Japanese government bonds traded at a negative yield for the first time in history last Friday, while yields on shorter government bills turned negative in September. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Eric Meijer)