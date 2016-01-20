US STOCKS-Stocks pare gains after fresh reports on Washington Russia probe
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
TOKYO Jan 20 Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a fresh 14-1/2 month low on Wednesday afternoon, extending losses as investors remained on edge over tumbling crude prices and a stronger yen.
The Nikkei slid 3.1 percent to 16,516.13, its lowest since Oct. 31, 2014. (Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)