TOKYO May 28 The dollar rose to a 13-year high against the yen on Thursday, extending a rally driven recently by a growing conviction that the Federal Reserve's lift-off date is not too far off.

The dollar was up 0.4 percent at 124.16 after touching 124.26, its highest since December 2002.

Market focus is now on Japanese government officials' view on the fast depreciating yen.