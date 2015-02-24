(Repeats item from Tuesday, no change to text)
By Linda Sieg
TOKYO Feb 24 Worries are growing in Japan about
a trend of media self-censorship as journalists and experts say
news organisations are toning down criticism of Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe's government for fear of sparking ire and losing
access to sources.
No one is accusing Abe's administration of overt meddling
in specific news coverage, but media insiders and analysts say
the government's message is getting through.
"The media did, in recent years, play a much more positive
role in ... making people in power squirm. In the Abe era, they
have begun pulling back," said Jeffrey Kingston, director of
Asian studies at Temple University's Japan campus.
"There is a chilling atmosphere that encourages media
organisations to exercise self-restraint."
The conservative Abe, who returned to office in 2012, had
fraught media ties during his first term, which ended when he
quit in 2007 after a year of scandals and ill-health.
This time, Abe wants to avoid the same mistake, experts say.
His appointee as chairman of NHK public television, Katsuto
Momii, raised doubts about the respected broadcaster's
independence when he told his first news conference in early
2014: "We cannot say left when the government says right".
Late last year, a ruling party aide to Abe wrote to
television broadcasters ahead of an election demanding fair
coverage. Many journalists took the letter as a signal they
should dampen criticism or risk losing access to officials.
"There have been cases of media self-restraint in the past,
but they usually involved the imperial family, or, as after the
2011 tsunami and nuclear disaster, when media adopted a sober
tone," said Shinichi Hisadome, a foreign news editor at the
Tokyo Shimbun, a feisty metropolitan daily regarded in media
circles as less submissive than national media.
"I think this is the first time that criticism of the
government itself has been so restrained," Hisadome said.
'COZYING UP'
Experts say the result is a far friendlier tone toward the
government even among media that previously were critical.
"Criticism of the government has dropped sharply," said Kozo
Nagata, a former NHK producer and now a professor of media
studies at Musashi University.
In one example of the climate, a producer of TV Asahi's Hodo
Station, a nightly news show known for not pulling punches, will
be shifted to a new post from April because she would not heed
internal warnings not to criticise Abe's government, two sources
familiar with the matter said.
An outspoken guest commentator will also be replaced, the
sources said. Former trade ministry official Shigeaki Koga, who
sparked a flap last month by criticising Abe over a hostage
crisis that ended with the killing of two Japanese captives by
Islamic State militants, told Reuters he had been told he would
not be asked to appear as a guest on the show after March.
TV Asahi told Reuters nothing had been decided regarding
personnel or guest commentators.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters on
Tuesday the government fully respected press freedom. Referring
to criticism of Abe on television over the hostage crisis that
he said misrepresented facts, he added: "Seeing that, don't you
think freedom truly is guaranteed in Japan?"
Journalists and experts, though, say the trend toward
self-censorship has worsened since the hostage crisis. Nearly
3,000 people including journalists and scholars signed a
statement this month raising concern about freedom of
expression.
"We've reached the stage where even without the government
doing anything, mass media produce articles that cozy up to
authorities or refrain from criticism," Koga said.
"The public is not getting the right information to make
decisions."
