TOKYO Jan 31 Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co
plans to more than triple its investment in new areas
like overseas infrastructure to some $3 billion, company
officials said, as big Japanese institutions seek higher returns
amid tumbling global yields.
Japan's third-biggest life insurer by premium revenue now
plans to put 350 billion yen ($2.97 billion) into new areas in a
three-and-a-half-year investment plan through March 2017, the
officials told Reuters.
The original plan was to invest 100 billion yen in areas
like medical and energy-related businesses in Japan, the
officials said on condition of anonymity, as the plans have not
been announced.
The additional investment is to include 150 billion yen
newly earmarked for overseas assets that are hoped to generate
higher returns than the firm's conventional investments, they
said.
Potential overseas targets include infrastructure projects
like railways, highways and power stations, they said, an area
in which Meiji Yasuda has not actively invested.
Japanese life insurers have traditionally focussed their
investments in Japanese government bonds, as most of their
liabilities are in yen-denominated insurance contracts.
But in the two years since the Bank of Japan launched its
massive monetary easing - it now buys some 70 percent of new
JGBs issued - Japan's market interest rates have collapsed. The
10-year bond now yields less than 0.3 percent.
Recently yields on U.S. Treasuries and European government
bonds have also fallen, prompting big investors into assets they
had mostly shunned, including loans to overseas companies and
project finance.
($1 = 117.8400 yen)
