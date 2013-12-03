TOKYO Dec 3 A basement sushi restaurant whose
octogenarian chef features in a documentary and an eatery
serving potentially poisonous blowfish gained three-star ratings
in the Michelin guide to Tokyo launched on Tuesday, Michelin
said.
The city held onto its crown as the Michelin guide's gourmet
capital, with the most starred restaurants for the seventh
straight year, a status likely to lure still more of the Asian
tourists who say Japan's tasty treats are a key attraction.
Tokyo also gained the distinction for the most restaurants
with the coveted three-star rating, the guidebook's top honour,
although the number dipped to 13 from 14 last year.
But 21 restaurants gained stars for the first time and the
total climbed to 281 from 242 in 2012, ranging from restaurants
featuring broiled eel to Korean grilled meat and European
fine-dining establishments.
"Tokyo proves how dynamic is Japanese gastronomy today,"
said Michael Ellis, international director of the Michelin
guides, in a statement.
Among the restaurants gaining the three-star accolade was
"Sukiyabashi Jiro Honten," a 10-seat counter basement restaurant
in the upscale Ginza area, whose master chef, 86-year-old Jiro
Ono, has been in sushi since his teens and was featured in the
2011 documentary "Jiro Dreams of Sushi".
Another winner was "Usukifugu Yamadaya," which serves fugu,
blowfish which can be fatal if improperly prepared.
Tokyo has seen tourist numbers rise sharply this year and is
basking in having been named host the 2020 Summer Olympics. It
was the favourite tourist destination of 52 percent of 4,000
Asian respondents to a survey released on Tuesday by the
Development Bank of Japan.
Among those who had visited Japan more than once, 58 percent
gave Japanese food as the reason they chose it.
The first Michelin restaurant guide, aimed at drivers in the
early days of motoring, was published by the tyre company in
1900. The star-rating system was introduced in the 1920s.
Following is a list of the 13 top-rated Tokyo restaurants,
and one in the nearby Shonan coastal area, according to the
Michelin guide.
1. Azabu Yukimura
2. Esaki
3. Ginza Koju
4. Ishikawa
5. Joel Robuchon
6. Kanda
7. Koan (in Shonan)
8. Quintessance
9. Ryugin
10. Sukiyabashi Jiro Honten
11. Sushi Mizutani
12. Sushi Saito
13. Sushi Yoshitake
14. Usukifugu Yamadaya
(Reporting by Elaine Lies, editing by Ron Popeski)