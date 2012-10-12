TOKYO Oct 12 Industrialized and oil-producing
countries on Thursday pledged $165 million to a World Bank fund
to help ease economic transition in nations swept up in the Arab
Spring popular uprisings.
The money came on the initiative of the "Deauville
Partnership," which was formed after uprisings last year in
Tunisia, Egypt and Libya ended decades-long dictatorships.
The partnership includes the Group of Eight major nations as
well as oil producers from the Middle East, including Saudi
Arabia and Kuwait.
The funds announced on Thursday are meant to provide grants
for economic governance, trade, investment, and inclusive
development and job creation. Countries are hoping to raise a
total of $250 million for this transition fund.
The United States pledged $50 million, Saudi Arabia and
United Kingdom gave $25 million each, while Japan will
contribute $12 million over a three-year period.