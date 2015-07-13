By Elaine Lies
| TOKYO, July 13
TOKYO, July 13 Japan cannot use military
strength to counter China, Hayao Miyazaki, famed director of the
Oscar-winning film "Spirited Away", said on Monday, as he joined
a chorus of protest against a change in Japan's security policy.
Miyazaki, 74, has long spoken out against war and Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe's desire for measures allowing broader use
of Japan's military, particularly in his final film, "The Wind
Rises", which earned him accusations of being a traitor.
Abe's rush to push through changes to Japan's pacifist
constitution, arguing that China's growing strength needs to be
countered, was "exactly the opposite" of what he should do,
Miyazaki told a rare news conference.
"It is impossible to stop China's power through military
strength," the famously reclusive master of animated fantasy,
whose films have made him a revered household name in Japan,
said at his suburban Tokyo studio.
"They need to think of a different way. That's why our
pacifist constitution was created."
"The Wind Rises," which marked Miyazaki's 2013 retirement
from full-length animated films, told the story of Jiro
Horikoshi, the man who designed Japan's feared "Zero" fighter.
The film, and an essay criticising "people who mess around
with our constitution," earned him unprecedented criticism and
thousands of Internet comments, ranging from disappointment at
his foray into politics to those who branded him a traitor.
Miyazaki said Japanese had lost their sense of history and
few understood the import of the constitution.
"The years of war were a terrible experience for Japan, with
some 3 million people losing their lives," added Miyazaki, whom
some see as Japan's answer to Walt Disney.
"Older people can't forget that. For them, the pacifist
constitution was like a ray of light."
Miyazaki, who now works on short films for the museum run by
his Studio Ghibli, also heads a fund to block a new U.S.
military base on the island of Okinawa, which took devastating
losses as Japan's only site of a land battle and hosts the
majority of U.S. troops in the country.
"I think that, as residents of a small island nation on the
edge of the world, we should live in peace," he said.
(Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)