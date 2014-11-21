By Hyun Oh
| ATSUGI/YOKOSUKA, Japan
Japan's military
is wooing new recruits with images of smiling soldiers posing
like pop stars in a series of photo books and DVDs that tap into
youth culture.
Jet pilots, navigators and sailors are among the 60 Japanese
servicemen and women who pose in and out of uniform.
Video footage features a woman eating an ice-cream, another
in a miniskirt, and men posing bare-chested. Uniformed personnel
are pictured jumping for joy.
"I think this approach definitely helps our message to be
delivered to the younger generation," Yasushi Kojima, a
spokesman for Japan's maritime force, said.
The country's fast-ageing society and decreasing birth rates
are a worry for military recruiters struggling to hire men and
women to join the ranks of the Self-Defence Forces, which number
around a quarter of a million.
Earlier this year, the armed forces roped in pop idol Haruka
Shimazaki of the all-girl group AKB48 as a soft-sell recruitment
draw. A bumper crop of military-themed broadcast content
includes "Girls und Panzer", a popular anime TV show about
schoolgirls fighting tank battles.
Reconnaissance plane pilot Nobuko Aoyama, one of 21 women
starring in the "National Defence" series, said she joined the
campaign hoping to raise awareness about the military.
"Japan's youth seldom recognize there is a military in this
country, unless they have a family member or friends who are in
the service," Aoyama said.
Over 16,000 albums have been sold since May and publisher
Takeshobo is considering another print run.
