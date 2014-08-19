TOKYO Aug 19 Japanese battle tanks, helicopters
and elite troops stormed the foothills of Mount Fuji Tuesday in
a first-of-its-kind display of the tactics and equipment the
nation's military could use to defend or retake islands in and
around the East China Sea.
The manoeuvres involving some 60 Japanese military aircraft,
including Apache attack helicopters, marked the first time
Japan's Self-Defence Forces (SDF) have simulated a remote island
battle as part of an annual live-fire exercise that has become
part training drill and part patriotic spectacle.
Some 14,000 spectators, who had applied in advance for the
limited viewing space, watched as Apache helicopters opened fire
on imaginary enemy positions. Chinook and Black Hawk helicopters
then swooped in to land elite Japanese troops, who dropped to
the group of spectators via ropes.
The exercises also included 80 battle tanks and armoured
vehicles and some 2,300 SDF troops.
A large video screen mounted to a truck showed a map of the
islands near Okinawa that are the subject of a territorial
dispute with China, and provided running commentary on the
manoeuvres.
Under Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Japan has taken steps to
relax limits imposed on its military by a pacifist constitution
that dates back to defeat in World War Two.
In a strategic shift, Japan is building a new amphibious
military unit and doubling the number of fighter jets deployed
on Okinawa, galvanised by China's growing military power and
claims on tiny uninhabited islands known as the Senkaku in Japan
and the Diaoyu in China.
In July, Abe also ended a ban that kept Japan's military
from fighting abroad, a historic step that both riled China and
worried many Japanese voters.
POPULAR SUPPORT
But the crowd who gathered in the shadow of Japan's tallest
and most famous mountain on Tuesday voiced support for a strong
military.
As a military band played, nearby stands sold souvenirs
including model military planes, camouflage t-shirts and
military insignia towels.
The ground shook near spectators from the simulated battle
playing out just a few hundred metres away.
"With all the fuss going on with China, Japan should have
the equipment it needs," said Yoshinari Endo, who had travelled
with his three-year old son from Kanagawa prefecture near Tokyo
for the event.
Applicants for the live fire display rose to 28 per
available spot this year compared with 20 last year, according
to a Defence Ministry spokesman.
"These people are the elite troops who will protect Japan,
and I'm very glad they're on my side, not the opposite," said
Yoko Miyake, 59.
SDF forces have stepped up amphibious training over the past
year. In June 2013, Japanese troops trained with U.S. Marines in
a drill in Southern California that simulated what would happen
if the two sides had to retake an airfield on an island.
Experts have said it will take years to retool Japan's
military for island-hopping conflict. The country's troops
underwent decades of drilling in Cold War-era preparation aimed
at the potential for massed tank battles against Russian forces
that strategists worried could play out on the northern island
of Hokkaido.
To have the ability to defend and seize remote islands,
Japan needs new transport aircraft, satellites, surveillance
drones and other equipment such as amphibious assault vehicles,
experts have said.
Japanese and Chinese naval and coastguard ships have circled
each other around the disputed islets since Japan's government
purchased the formerly privately owned territory in 2012.
The U.S. government has said it recognises Japan's
administration of the islands, and that they are covered by the
security treaty that obligates America to come to Japan's
defence.
