TOKYO, April 10 Mitsubishi Aircraft said on
Friday it will delay the maiden test flight of Japan's first
commercial jet in half a century, squeezing further an already
tight schedule to begin deliveries in two years.
The Mitsubishi Regional Jet (MRJ) will make its first flight
by the end of October, the company said in a presentation. The
Japanese company had planned to conduct the MRJ's maiden flight
before the end of June. ANA Holdings, it said, is still
slated to get the first MRJ in June 2017, three years later than
initially planned.
The Mitsubishi Heavy Industries subsidiary that
includes Toyota Motor Corp as an investor is building
the $42-million regional jet, with just under 100 seats. It is
aiming to supplant Canada's Bombardier as the world's
second biggest maker of 100-seat regional jets, behind Brazil's
Embraer.
