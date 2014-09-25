TOKYO, Sept 25 Japanese trading house Mitsui &
Co Ltd said it had sold its 25 percent stake in Silver
Bell Mining to a unit of Grupo Mexico that already
owns the remaining 75 percent in the operator of Silver Bell
copper mine in Arizona.
The sale comes as part of Mitsui's three-year business plan,
mapped out in May, to sell off 700-900 billion yen ($6.4-8.2
billion) of assets by March 2017 to fund investment plans and
seek returns to shareholders.
"After examining our global assets, we've decided to sell
some assets which are not among our top priority list," a Mitsui
spokesman said on Thursday.
The firm, which did not disclose the deal value, plans to
book a one-time profit of about 5 billion yen for the
July-September quarter from the sale of stake in the copper mine
that produces 20,000 tonnes of copper cathode a year.
This gain has been discounted into Mitsui's earnings outlook
for the business year to March 2015, the spokesman said.
The Mexican miner's unit, AR Silver Bell, will become the
sole owner of Silver Bell Mining following the deal.
After going on a spending spree during the global
commodities boom, many Japanese trading houses have stretched
their balance sheets and are now looking to sell off some of the
assets to fund future investment plans.
(1 US dollar = 109.18 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Himani Sarkar)