TOKYO, June 5 Japanese developer Mitsui Fudosan
Co said on Friday it would lead a 400 billion yen
($3.21 billion) residential and commercial project in London,
its largest overseas investment as it seeks new opportunities
outside Japan.
Mitsui will take an about 50 percent stake in the White
City, London project which will comprise office buildings,
hotels, residential and retail facilities, said Yayoi Nishida, a
Mitsui Fudosan spokeswoman.
Alberta Investment Management, a Canadian investment
manager, and London-based development manager Stanhope Plc, will
take the remaining stake, Nishida said. The project's completion
date has yet to be set.
The British Broadcasting Corp sold the land to Mitsui
Fudosan and its partners and will lease properties in the
project once it is completed, Mitsui Fudosan said.
($1 = 124.4500 yen)
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Miral Fahmy)