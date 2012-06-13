* Slowing China ore demand hurting capesize sector
* MOL already scrapped vessels last year
By Jonathan Saul
LONDON, June 13 Mitsui O.S.K. Lines,
one of Japan's biggest shipping groups, said on Wednesday it
planned to scrap or lay up 10 to 20 of its large capesize
vessels as conditions in the dry freight market worsen.
Average daily earnings for capesizes, which usually
transport 150,000 tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, have
slumped to $4,135 this week, a level not seen since December
2008, as a glut of ships, ordered when times were good, has
combined with slowing economies around the world.
"Based on the current capesize market conditions, MOL
believes that the cold lay-up of approximately 10 ships for six
months to a year will help restore an appropriate vessel
supply-demand balance in the future. The company has begun
selecting vessels and locations for cold lay-ups," it said.
It also cited "this fiscal year's worsening market trends".
A lay-up is when a ship is taken out of service, with some
or all of the crew taken off. In a cold lay-up, a ship is
mothballed, with only dehumidifiers to keep it from
deteriorating.
MOL said that until now the company had scrapped capesize
ships that were at least 23 years old and that it would reduce
the cut-off age to 15 years or older.
"MOL has plans to scrap five vessels by the end of March
2013 and is considering the disposal of others," it said. "The
company scrapped four vessels and temporarily laid up 10 others
last year."
The capesize sector has been on a downward slope due to weak
iron ore demand in China, and the MOL cuts are not likely to
make much difference, analysts said.
"Although a positive in terms of limiting supply, the
capesize fleet stands at 1,450 vessels, and 10 to 20 vessels
make up a fractional 0.5-1 percent of supply - hardly anything
that will provide comfort to the market," said Arctic Securities
analyst Erik Nikolai Stavseth.
"Given the current situation in dry bulk and capes in
particular, we would expect more lay-ups and scrapping as the
near-term fundamentals remain weak."
(editing by Jane Baird)