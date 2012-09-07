TOKYO, Sept 7 Two major Japanese brokerages said
they are redeeming the two euro-denominated money-market funds
they run, citing an inability to ensure stable returns due to
falling short-term money-market rates stemming from Europe's
debt crisis.
The move by the brokerages underscores a tough investment
environment in the money market, with views growing that the
European Central Bank will cut interest rates further in coming
months after it downgraded its economic outlook for the euro
zone.
Japan's third-largest broker, SMBC Nikko Securities, said it
has suspended new subscriptions to its euro money-market fund on
Friday and is scheduled to redeem it on December 6. The assets
under management of the fund totalled about 27.7 billion yen
($355 million).
Daiwa Securities Holding's unit Daiwa Europe Fund
Managers said it has suspended new subscription earlier in the
week and will redeem the fund on October 31. The size of the
fund was about 16.7 billion yen.
Daiwa said it has decided to close the fund as it expected
the trend of falling euro money rates to continue longer.
Money-market funds invest in short-term and liquid
instruments and are usually seen as very safe and stable
investments.
Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates fell to all-time lows on
Friday. Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally
the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, fell to 0.265
percent from 0.266 percent the previous day.
($1 = 78.9700 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Emi Emoto and Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)