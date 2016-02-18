(Corrects to show negative rate was first since 2006, not first time ever)

TOKYO Feb 17 Japan's overnight call rate, the benchmark lending rate between banks, fell to negative levels on Wednesday, a day after the Bank of Japan started implementing negative interest rates on banks' excess reserves.

It is the first time that call money has been traded at negative rates since 2006.

