By Rie Ishiguro
MANILA May 2 Japan could face "the day of
reckoning" sooner than expected if the government fails to raise
the sales tax and investors demand higher returns on government
bonds, Moody's Investors Service said on Wednesday, keeping up
the pressure on Tokyo to enact tax reform bills.
Tom Byrne, senior vice president and regional officer,
acknowledged the tax increase would leave Japan facing weaker
economic growth but said the country needs to "bite the bullet"
and start fixing public finances driven by swelling welfare
costs.
"If you don't increase taxes you'd have to issue more JGBs
which moves the day of reckoning closer to the tipping point
where markets demand higher risk premiums," Byrne told reporters
on the sidelines of the Asian Development Bank meeting in
Manila.
"We tend to think there is a tipping point where things
could change abruptly."
Facing snowballing debt, Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda is
struggling to preserve party unity and push through a
contentious plan to double the 5 percent sales tax by 2015, with
opposition parties that control the parliament's upper house
refusing to cooperate.
Moody's rates Japan's sovereign credit at Aa3 with a stable
outlook but has warned the rating would be reviewed if the tax
hike plans are delayed further.
The government borrows more than it raises in taxes, and its
debt pile amounts to two years' worth of Japan's economic
output, the highest debt-to-GDP rato in the world.
Unlike debt-stricken European nations, most of Japan's
government bonds are owned by domestic investors, which has so
far allowed the government to roll over the debt with ease
despite concerns about its finances.