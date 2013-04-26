US STOCKS-Wall St dips as investors parse bank earnings
* Indexes down: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.16 pct, Nasdaq 0.01 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
TOKYO, April 26 Japan's securities regulator is investigating U.S.-based asset manager MRI International Inc on suspicion that it submitted false reports on its performance and that some of its client assets have disappeared, a source with knowledge of the probe said.
The Securities Exchange and Surveillance Commission will recommend penalties against MRI - which according to the company's website had 136.5 billion yen ($1.4 billion) in client assets at the end of last year - as early as Friday, the source said.
No one at MRI could be reached for comment. At a press conference earlier on Friday, Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said he was aware of media reports about the MRI investigation but could not comment further.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.16 pct, Nasdaq 0.01 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Daito Trust Construction's group operating profit is likely to rise about 4% to roughly 125 billion yen for current fiscal year ending March 2018 - Nikkei