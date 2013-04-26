TOKYO, April 26 Japan's securities regulator is investigating U.S.-based asset manager MRI International Inc on suspicion that it submitted false reports on its performance and that some of its client assets have disappeared, a source with knowledge of the probe said.

The Securities Exchange and Surveillance Commission will recommend penalties against MRI - which according to the company's website had 136.5 billion yen ($1.4 billion) in client assets at the end of last year - as early as Friday, the source said.

No one at MRI could be reached for comment. At a press conference earlier on Friday, Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said he was aware of media reports about the MRI investigation but could not comment further.