TOKYO Nov 10 The Mitsubishi Regional Jet (MRJ),
Japan's first commercial jet in half a century, will take to the
air for the first time on Wednesday on a test flight, the
aircraft's maker said.
A successful flight at Nagoya Airport in central Japan on
Wednesday morning will mark a major step forward for Mitsubishi
Aircraft Corp, a unit of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries,
in fulfilling a pledge to deliver the first MRJ in June 2017
to Japan's biggest carrier ANA Holdings.
Mitsubishi also aims to use the $47-million regional jet,
which has just under 100 seats, to supplant Canada's Bombardier
Inc as the world's second biggest maker of smaller
passenger jetliners behind Brazil's Embraer SA.
Japan's biggest carmaker, Toyota Motor Corp and the
country's largest trading company, Mitsubishi Corp each
own a 10 percent stake in the venture.
So far the MRJ has secured 223 firm orders from airline
operators, most recently in January, when Japan Airlines
ordered 32 planes. The biggest single order - for 100
aircraft - is from Trans State Holdings, a closely-held company
that operates three regional U.S. airlines.
The MRJ is Japan's first commercial passenger aircraft since
the 60-seat YS-11 entered service 50-years ago.
