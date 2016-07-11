TOKYO, July 11 Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp has won
an order for 20 of its new regional jets from Swedish aircraft
leasing company Rockton, Japanese state-broadcaster NHK said on
Monday.
The deal would be the first European purchase of the 100
seat Mitsubishi Regional Jet, NHK said, without saying where it
obtained the information. The report did not say whether it was
a firm order.
A spokesman for Mitsubishi Aircraft declined to comment. The
Japanese company in a press release said it will make a sales
announcement at the Farnborough Airshow in the U.K. at 1300 GMT.
The MRJ, which made its maiden test flight in November,
represents Japan's long-held ambition to re-establish a
commercial aircraft industry. Development snags, however, have
delayed the planes planned entry into operation by around four
years.
(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Kim Coghill)