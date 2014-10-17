By Tim Kelly and Siva Govindasamy
| TOKYO/SINGAPORE
TOKYO/SINGAPORE Oct 17 Mitsubishi Aircraft will
roll out Japan's first commercial jet in more than 50 years on
Saturday, amid doubts its ambition to sell more than 2,000 of
the planes can match reality in the market segment.
Developed for $1.9 billion by a subsidiary of Mitsubishi
Heavy Industries that includes Toyota Corp as
a shareholder, the $42 million regional jet, with just under 100
seats, is Japan's second bid at breaking into the commercial
aircraft market.
The last attempt in the 1960s, which failed, was a 64-seat
turboprop dubbed the YS-11. Only 182 planes were ever built.
Mitsubishi has so far won 191 firm orders from customers
including U.S. regional groups Trans States Holdings and SkyWest
Inc, and Japan Airlines Co Ltd.
That, say analysts, is below the several hundred planes it
will need to sell to break even and far behind the number of
orders it will need to overtake market leader, Brazil's Embraer
SA.
That goal presents a "significant challenge," said Rob
Morris, head of consultancy at aviation market specialist
Ascend.
The MRJ's biggest selling point, Mitsubishi says, is the
ability to burn 20 percent less fuel than aircraft of similar
size thanks to new-generation engines from Pratt & Whitney, a
subsidiary of United Technologies Corp.
The plane, however, is already three years late because of
design and development problems allowing Embraer to catch up.
For Mitsubishi, it means a sprint to complete flight tests
before the first delivery in June 2017 to ANA Holdings Inc
.
CHALLENGING NUMBERS
Mitsubishi, which is also challenging Canada's Bombardier
Inc, estimates demand for 5,000 regional jets over the
next 20 years of which it aims to capture a half. Ascend puts
its prospects closer to a fifth and forecasts a market for 4,071
jets worth $128.3 billion by 2033.
Embraer will supply 2,489 of those and Mitsubishi 913, with
Bombardier and newcomers from Russia and China making up the
rest, according to the Ascend Flightglobal Fleet Forecast.
Mitsubishi's problem is Embraer's headstart of over 1,000
aircraft orders, along with an established reputation for
financing, reliability and after-sales service, said Richard
Aboulafia, vice president of analysis at consultancy Teal Group.
After the MRJ came into the picture, Embraer said it would
upgrade its E-Jets with the same fuel efficient Pratt & Whitney
engines under the name E2. These will be delivered from 2018
only a year after the delayed MRJ.
"The E-Jet E2 will produce economics every bit as
competitive as the MRJ, despite the lack of clean-sheet design,"
said Morris.
Mitsubishi has a better chance of displacing Bombardier,
which has bet big on developing its CSeries to break into the
market for 150-seat aircraft at the expense of its CRJ regional
jets, said Aboulafia.
INDUSTRY AID
The MRJ's biggest success could be helping Japanese industry
win component supply deals because it will prove to Boeing Co
and other manufacturers like Airbus Group NV
that Japan is capable of taking on more work. Doing so could
help make up for less work building military aircraft.
Skills acquired on the YS-11 program helped Mitsubishi Heavy
and other companies forge ties with Boeing.
They have a major work-share on the U.S. plane maker's 777
and 767 aircraft and build 35 percent of the carbon composite
787 Dreamliner. That work employs 22,000 people or two-fifths of
Japan's aerospace engineers.
A government official overseeing Japan's aerospace business
who spoke to Reuters likened the MRJ project to a 1,000-year-old
Shinto renewal rite at the Ise Grand Shrine in central Japan
near to Mitsubishi's MRJ plant. Shrine buildings are toppled and
rebuilt every twenty years to pass on traditional building
skills young carpenters.
"A regional jet won't be nearly as important, in terms of
profits and technology development, as Japan's hugely important
role as an aerostructures provider, particularly to Boeing, "
said Aboulafia.
