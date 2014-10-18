NAGOYA Oct 18 To the sound of drums and a
children's choir, Mitsubishi Aircraft on Saturday rolled out
Japan's first commercial jet in half a century, amid doubts it
can attain an ambition to sell more than 2,000 aircraft in a
competitive market segment.
Developed by a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
that includes Toyota Corp as a shareholder,
the $42-million regional jet, with just under 100 seats, is
Japan's second bid to break into the commercial aircraft market.
"This has been a long-held dream of ours, and one that all
of Japan has waited for," Hideaki Omiya, chairman of Mitsubishi
Heavy, said at a factory in Nagoya in central Japan, which was
also the site of the roll-out, 75 years ago, of the prototype of
the World War Two-era Zero fighter plane.
The ceremony, attended by about 500 people, kicks off a
sprint to complete flight tests before the first delivery of the
aircraft in June 2017 to ANA Holdings Inc.
That target is three years later than initially planned.
Japan failed in its last attempt to break into the
commercial aircraft market in the 1960s, with a 64-seat
turboprop dubbed the YS-11. Only 182 planes, built by a
consortium that included Mitsubishi Heavy, were ever made.
Mitsubishi has so far won 191 firm orders from customers
including U.S. regional groups Trans States Holdings and SkyWest
Inc, and Japan Airlines Co Ltd.
Analysts say the figure is less than the several hundred
planes it needs to sell to break even and far behind the orders
it needs to overtake the market leader, Brazil's Embraer SA
.
That goal presents a "significant challenge," Rob Morris,
head of consultancy at aviation market specialist Ascend, said
before Saturday's ceremony.
The MRJ's biggest selling point, Mitsubishi says, is its
ability to burn a fifth less fuel than aircraft of similar size,
thanks to new-generation engines from Pratt & Whitney, a
subsidiary of United Technologies Corp.
"With the rollout we are moving from a concept on paper to
actual testing of real aircraft," the MRJ's chief engineer,
Nobuo Kishi, said in Nagoya, when asked what was the biggest
challenge facing the development team.
The current development budget of around $1.8 billion does
not account for the costs of delays so far, Kishi added.
CHALLENGING NUMBERS
Mitsubishi, which is also challenging Canada's Bombardier
Inc, estimates demand for 5,000 regional jets over the
next 20 years, of which it aims to capture a half. Ascend puts
its prospects closer to a fifth and forecasts a market for 4,071
jets worth $128.3 billion by 2033.
Embraer will supply 2,489 of those and Mitsubishi 913, with
Bombardier and newcomers from Russia and China making up the
rest, according to the Ascend Flightglobal Fleet Forecast.
Mitsubishi's problem is Embraer's headstart of more than
1,000 aircraft orders, along with an established reputation for
financing, reliability and after-sales service, said Richard
Aboulafia, vice president of analysis at consultancy Teal Group.
After the MRJ came into the picture, Embraer said it would
upgrade its E-Jets with the same fuel-efficient Pratt & Whitney
engines under the name E2. These will be delivered from 2018
only a year after the delayed MRJ.
"The E-Jet E2 will produce economics every bit as
competitive as the MRJ, despite the lack of clean-sheet design,"
said Morris.
Mitsubishi has a better chance of displacing Bombardier,
which has bet big on developing its CSeries to break into the
market for 150-seat aircraft at the expense of its CRJ regional
jets, said Aboulafia.
INDUSTRY AID
The MRJ's biggest success could be helping Japanese industry
win component deals because it will prove to Boeing Co
and Airbus Group NV that Japan is capable of taking on
more work. Doing so could help make up for less work building
military aircraft.
Skills acquired on the YS-11 program helped Mitsubishi Heavy
and other companies forge ties with Boeing, a major comeback
step for an industry dismantled during the U.S. occupation after
World War Two.
They have a major work-share on the U.S. plane maker's 777
and 767 aircraft and build 35 percent of the carbon composite
787 Dreamliner. That work employs 22,000 people or two-fifths of
Japan's aerospace engineers.
A government official overseeing Japan's aerospace business
who spoke to Reuters likened the MRJ project to a 1,000-year-old
Shinto renewal rite at the Ise Grand Shrine in central Japan
near Mitsubishi's MRJ plant. Shrine buildings are razed and
rebuilt every 20 years to pass on traditional building skills.
"A regional jet won't be nearly as important, in terms of
profits and technology development, as Japan's hugely important
role as an aerostructures provider, particularly to Boeing, "
said Aboulafia.
(With addditional reporting by Siva Govindasamy)