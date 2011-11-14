(Refiles to clarify in paragraph 8 that Japan intervened on the
same day as the yen reached a record high)
TOKYO, Nov 14 The asset value of Japanese
mutual funds rose for the first time in six months in October
due to recoveries in global shares and falls in the yen after
intervention by Japanese authorities, an industry body said on
Monday.
But the outlook for the Japanese mutual fund market was
unclear due to continuing wariness over Europe's debt crisis and
uncertainty over global economic prospects, said Fumio Inui,
vice president of the Investment Trusts Association.
The overall value of investment trust funds, a type of
mutual fund known as toushin, rose 4.9 percent to 60.72 trillion
yen ($787 billion).
In terms value against September, it rose 2.8 trillion yen,
the biggest monthly rise since September 2010.
Still, equities mutual funds saw net outflows of 97.7
billion yen in October -- the largest net outflows in three
years and only the second net outflows since May 2009.
"We just happened to see a good performance at the end of
October, but we can't be completely optimistic. Global markets
remain very volatile, so we have to watch them very carefully,"
Inui said.
The overall performance of mutual funds that invest in
overseas market was helped after the yen weakened sharply on the
yen-selling intervention by Japanese authorities on Oct. 31.
The yen dropped as low as 79.55 against the dollar
after the intervention after reaching a record high of 75.31 yen
earlier that day. On Monday the dollar was around 77 yen.
Firmness in global shares also helped the fund market as
Japan's benchmark Nikkei average rose 3.3 percent in
October.
Japan's mutual fund market is the second-largest in
Asia-Pacific after Australia. Market participants closely watch
the Japanese market due to its size, which is larger than the
world's 16th-biggest economy, the Netherlands.
