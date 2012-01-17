* Stock funds see 3rd straight month of outflows, longest since 1999 * Overall asset size of Japan mutual fund $747 bln * Overall investment loss 9.1 trln yen (Adds background, table) By Chikafumi Hodo TOKYO, Jan 17 Japanese equities mutual funds suffered a third straight month of net outflows in December for the first time in nearly 13 years as a poor performance stemming from Europe's debt crisis and the yen's firmness prompted selling by risk-averse retail investors. Equity investment trust funds, a type of mutual fund known as toushin, saw net outflows of 44.4 billion yen ($578.80 million) in December after posting net outflows of 273.7 billion yen, the biggest in three years, a month earlier, the Investment Trusts Association of Japan said. Equity trust funds marked the third consecutive month of net outflows for the first time since the February-April period of 1999. "Investors have been refraining from buying investment trust funds mainly due to poor performances throughout the year," Fumio Inui, vice president of the association, told a news conference on the monthly data. The Japanese mutual fund market has suffered its worst performance since the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008, posting an investment loss of 9.1 trillion yen last year. Japan's benchmark Nikkei share average lost 17 percent in 2011, while the yen appreciated by around 5 percent against the dollar, hurting the performance of foreign currency-denominated mutual funds. Overall investment trust funds also saw net selling of 77.9 billion yen in December. It marked a second straight month of net outflows, the first time that has happened since February-March 2009. In November, net outflows were the biggest since October 2008 -- a month after Lehman Brothers went bankrupt. The overall asset value of investment trust funds rose a slim 0.1 percent or 45.8 billion yen to 57.3 trillion yen ($746.97 billion), but was almost 14 percent below the 2011 peak marked in April, the association said. Kazutoshi Inano, the chairman of the association, told Reuters on Friday that major fund outflows have been limited, although the association is carefully watching the situation. "I still don't think there is any need to be overly worried and drastically change our perception, but we are taking this fact of fund outflows very seriously," Inano said. "Investors have been lightening their risk positions as Europe's debt crisis shows little signs of improvement." Japan's mutual fund market is the second-largest in the Asia-Pacific region after Australia. Market participants closely watch the Japanese market due to its size, which is larger than Turkey's economy, the world's 17th-biggest. Following is a breakdown of the December data: Net money flows (in yen): Dec Nov Overall: -77.9 bln -406.1 bln Stocks: -44.4 bln -273.7 bln Bonds: -33.5 bln -132.4 bln Value of publicly placed toushin (in yen): Dec Nov mth/mth Overall: 57.33 trln 57.28 trln +0.1% Stocks: 46.76 trln 46.68 trln +0.2% Bonds: 10.57 trln 10.60 trln -0.3% Value of privately placed toushin (in yen): Dec Nov mth/mth Overall: 28.54 trln 28.19 trln +1.3% Stocks: 27.94 trln 27.58 trln +1.3% Bonds: 604.7 bln 609.4 bln -0.8% Dec Nov mth/mth Value of ETFs: 2.73 trln 2.68 trln +2.0% Assets in foreign currencies (in yen): Dec Nov mth/mth Overall: 22.87 trln 22.93 trln -0.3% Stock: 3.48 trln 3.50 trln -0.5% Bond: 13.07 trln 13.21 trln -1.1% ($1 = 76.7100 Japanese yen) (Editing by Michael Watson)