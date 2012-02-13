TOKYO, Feb 13 Equity mutual funds based in Japan suffered net outflows for a fourth straight-month in January, the longest such spell in 15 years, though a recovery in global share prices pushed up asset values by nearly 3 percent. Japanese retail investors stepped up the pace at which they shifted money from equity funds, monthly data showed, as the asset class continued to be hurt by the yen's strength and volatility in global stock prices. Market participants closely watch the Japanese mutual fund market due to its size, the eighth-largest in the world and bigger than Turkey's economy. "We've seen some improvements in performance so we hope that will have a positive effect on potential investment (in the future)," Fumio Inui, vice president of the Investment Trusts Association, said at a briefing on the numbers. Japan-based equity investment trust funds, a type of mutual fund known as toushin, posted net outflows of 151 billion yen ($1.94 billion) in January, more than 3 times the 44.4 billion yen of outflows a month earlier. That marked their fourth consecutive month of net outflows, the longest since 1997 when they posted outflows in the six months between February and July. In contrast, there were large flows into bond funds, possibly indicating retail investors have parked their money in less risky fixed income products, such as money reserve funds. Bond funds saw net inflows of 159.3 billion yen, a sharp reverse from net outflows of 33.5 billion in December. Still, a recovery in global shares in January helped lift the asset value of equity funds by 2.6 percent to 48 trillion yen. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 3.4 percent and Japan's benchmark Nikkei share average gained 4.1 percent in January. Following is a breakdown of the January data: Net money flows (in yen): Jan Dec Overall: +8.3 -77.9 bln Stocks: -151.0 -44.4 bln Bonds: +159.3 -33.5 bln Value of publicly placed toushin (in yen): Jan Dec mth/mth Overall: 58.69 trln 57.33 trln +2.4% Stocks: 47.96 trln 46.76 trln +2.6% Bonds: 10.73 trln 10.57 trln +1.5% Value of privately placed toushin (in yen): Jan Dec mth/mth Overall: 28.86 trln 28.54 trln +1.1% Stocks: 28.24 trln 27.94 trln +1.1% Bonds: 615.5 bln 604.7 bln +1.8% Jan Dec mth/mth Value of ETFs: 2.88 trln 2.73 trln +5.7% Assets in foreign currencies (in yen): Jan Dec mth/mth Overall: 23.32 trln 22.87 trln +2.0% Stock: 3.61 trln 3.48 trln +3.7% Bond: 13.24 trln 13.07 trln +1.3% ($1 = 77.6400 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Joseph Radford)