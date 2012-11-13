* Value up by $11 bln, biggest monthly gain since June

* Asset size of Japan's mutual fund market $751 bln

* ETF value highest in nearly 5 yrs, thanks to BOJ

TOKYO, Nov 13 The asset value of Japanese mutual funds rose in October by the most in four months as a fall in the yen, a rise in domestic share prices and solid inflows into infrastructure and Australian-dollar-denominated funds helped performance.

Dealers and fund managers around the world are closely watching the $750 billion Japanese mutual fund market, the eighth largest in the world.

The overall value of investment trust funds, a type of mutual fund sold to retail investors, rose for the fifth straight month to 59.62 trillion yen ($750.69 billion) in October, the Investment Trusts Association of Japan said.

The value increased by 1.5 percent or 875.7 billion yen ($11.03 billion), the biggest monthly gain since June.

The mutual fund market saw net inflows of 289.7 billion yen, the largest inflows since May, after seeing net outflows of 13.5 billion yen, the association said.

Fumio Inui, vice president of the association, said appetite for buying mutual funds by Japanese retail investors was increasing, although the pace of inflows remained modest.

"Conditions are improving. In the medium to long term, we are expecting to see a slow, but steady inflows into the mutual fund market," Inui told a news conference.

Steady gains in domestic shares and the yen's falls helped induce fresh buying from retail investors during the month, with the yen falling 2.7 percent against the dollar and 3 percent against the euro.

The Japanese currency also fell against the Australian dollar and the Brazilian real, which are the popular destinations from Japanese retail investors.

Elsewhere, the outstanding value of exchange traded funds (ETFs) rose to the highest level in nearly five years, partially helped by the effort of the Bank of Japan (BOJ).

The value of ETF rose 2.8 percent to 3.65 trillion yen -- the highest level since December 2007.

The BOJ has been buying ETFs since December 2010 to support Japanese shares through its 91 trillion yen asset buying scheme.

Under the scheme, the BOJ could buy up to 2.1 trillion yen after the central bank raised the limits by 500 billion yen at the previous monetary policy setting meeting last month.

In October, the central bank bought 31.4 billion yen in ETFs.

As of Thursday, the BOJ has bought ETFs 65 times, with amount totalling 1.47 trillion yen since December 2010.

Following is a breakdown of the data:

Net money flows (in yen):

Oct Sept

Overall: +289.7 bln -13.5 bln

Stocks: +45.8 bln +103.8 bln

Bonds: +243.9 bln -117.3 bln

Value of publicly placed toushin (in yen):

Oct Sept mth/mth

Overall: 59.62 trln 58.75 trln +1.5%

Stocks: 48.93 trln 48.30 trln +1.3%

Bonds: 10.69 trln 10.45 trln +2.3%

Value of privately placed toushin (in yen):

Oct Sept mth/mth

Overall: 29.58 trln 28.83 trln +2.6%

Stocks: 29.03 trln 29.28 trln +2.7%

Bonds: 548.0 bln 545.6 bln +0.4%

Oct Sept mth/mth

Value of ETFs: 3.65 trln 3.54 trln +2.8%

Assets in foreign currencies (in yen):

Oct Sept mth/mth

Overall: 22.59 trln 22.36 trln +1.0%

Stock: 3.56 trln 3.58 trln -0.6%

Bond: 12.61 trln 12.56 trln +0.4% ($1 = 79.4200 Japanese yen) ($1 = 79.4200 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Kim Coghill)