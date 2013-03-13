TOKYO, March 13 Net inflows into the Japanese
mutual fund market hit $11 billion in February, the largest
monthly inflows in almost six years as rallies in domestic
shares the last four months encouraged investors to direct new
money into the fund market.
Equity funds saw the first net inflows since October as
retail investors locked in profits and started to reallocate
money into new funds, reflecting gains in shares prices and
falls in the yen, the Investment Trusts Association of Japan
said.
"I believe retail investors have completed their
profit-taking. We've seen big net inflows this month as retail
investors may be more convinced about the outlook in the
domestic share market," Fumio Inui, vice president of the
association, told a news conference.
Overall mutual funds, or investment trust funds known as
"toushin", saw a net inflow of 1.04 trillion yen ($10.83
billion), the highest since June 2007. This was the fifth
consecutive month of net inflows.
Equity mutual funds posted net inflows of 659.6 billion yen
in February, the highest since August 2011, after a net outflow
of 115.2 billion yen a month earlier.
A total of 143 billion yen into an equity fund called Nikko
UBS U.S. Growth Shares Risk Control fund. A close-end Japanese
equity fund launched by Nomura Asset Management also attracted
62.2 billion yen during the month.
Bond funds posted net inflows of 377.1 billion yen mainly
due to an increase in money reserve funds (MRFs).
Retail investors tend to park their proceeds made from
domestic equities or mutual funds into MRFs.
The overall asset value of mutual funds rose for ninth
consecutive month to 69.51 trillion yen, the highest level since
August 2008. The value rose 2 percent or 1.36 trillion yen from
the previous month.
Overall investment gains totalled 324.7 billion yen in
February, which was only about one-tenth of monthly gains
produced in January.
Nearly 2 percent fall of the euro against the yen was one of
the factors which limited gains in overall asset value, Inui
said.
Japan's mutual fund market is the second largest in the
Asia-Pacific region after Australia and the eighth largest in
the world.
Following is a breakdown of the data:
Net money flows (in yen):
Feb Jan
Overall: +1.037 trln +663.1 bln
Stocks: +659.6 bln -115.2 bln
Bonds: +377.1 bln +778.3 bln
Value of publicly placed mutual funds (in yen):
Feb Jan mth/mth
Overall: 69.51 trln 68.15 trln +2.0%
Stocks: 57.20 trln 56.22 trln +1.8%
Bonds: 12.31 trln 11.93 trln +3.2%
Value of privately placed mutual funds (in yen):
Feb Jan mth/mth
Overall: 33.69 trln 33.32 trln +1.1%
Stocks: 33.13 trln 32.79 trln +1.0%
Bonds: 569.4 bln 530.2 bln +7.4%
Feb Jan mth/mth
Value of ETFs: 4.67 trln 4.46 trln +4.5%
Assets in foreign currencies (in yen):
Feb Jan mth/mth
Overall: 25.82 trln 25.72 trln +0.4%
($1 = 95.9900 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Matt Driskill)