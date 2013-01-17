TOKYO Jan 17 Japanese equity mutual funds
suffered a net outflow for a second consecutive month as retail
investors rushed to lock in profits, reflecting sharp recoveries
in domestic equity prices and the weakening of the yen.
Still, strong investment performance helped boost the
overall asset value of domestic mutual funds, or investment
trust funds known as toushin, in December.
The overall value rose 5.2 percent in December from a month
earlier to a one and a half-year high of 64.1 trillion yen
($724.33 billion), the Investment Trusts Association said.
Japan's mutual fund market is the second-largest in the
Asia-Pacific region after Australia and the eighth-largest in
the world, but less than 4 percent of the country's massive
household savings of $17 trillion are invested in the market.
Equity funds saw a net outflow of 133.5 billion yen ($1.51
billion) in December, the first consecutive monthly outflows
since March.
"Investors appeared to have locked in their profits or may
have squared off their positions as domestic shares rose sharply
during the month," Fumio Inui, vice president of the
association, told a news conference.
"These kind of moves are very common among Japanese retail
investors in the share market and it's the same in the fund
market too," Inui said.
Nikko Asset Management Was caught by a surprise net outflow
from one fund in December after investors earlier piled into
another. Japanese investors poured about $2.3 billion in the
Nikko Gravity fund, which mainly invests in U.S., Mexico and
Canada shares. But JP Morgan's Nikko JF Asia
Discovery fund suffered an outflow of 88.5 billion yen during
the month, an official at the association said.
Daiwa SB Investment's short-term Australian Dollar fund and
Daiwa Asset Management's High-grade Oceania Open fund also
suffered big outflows, the official said.
Inui said the effect of outflows boosted inflows in domestic
bond funds as retail investors parked their proceeds from equity
funds into money reserve funds, which is categorised as a bond
fund. Bond funds saw a net inflow of 287.9 billion yen in
December, up 70 percent from the previous month.
Following is a breakdown of the data:
Net money flows (in yen):
Dec Nov
Overall: +154.4 bln +99.3 bln
Stocks: -133.5 bln -69.6 bln
Bonds: +287.9 bln +168.9 bln
Value of publicly placed toushin (in yen):
Dec Nov mth/mth
Overall: 64.06 trln 60.90 trln +5.2%
Stocks: 52.91 trln 50.04 trln +5.8%
Bonds: 11.15 trln 10.86 trln +2.6%
Value of privately placed toushin (in yen):
Dec Nov mth/mth
Overall: 31.84 trln 30.59 trln +4.1%
Stocks: 31.32 trln 30.05 trln +4.2%
Bonds: 520.8 bln 541.9 bln -3.9%
Dec Nov mth/mth
Value of ETFs: 4.21 trln 3.83 trln +10.1%
($1 = 88.4950 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Matt Driskill)