TOKYO Feb 14 Japanese mutual funds saw the
biggest monthly net inflow in 21 months in January as retail
investors poured into money reserve funds after locking in
profits from rising domestic stocks and equity funds, an
industry body said.
The overall asset value of mutual funds rose 6.4 percent to
68.15 trillion yen ($728.65 billion) in January, the highest
level since August 2008, the Investment Trusts Association said.
The yen's broad falls against the U.S. dollar, the euro, the
Australian dollar and other currencies, and the broad strength
of Japanese stocks, helped boost the asset value.
Overall mutual funds, or investment trust funds, saw a net
inflow of 663.1 billion yen in January, up from 154.4 billion
yen a month earlier.
Equity mutual funds suffered a net outflow of 115.2 billion
yen in January, their third consecutive monthly net outflow as
investors continued to take profits. A maturity of Japanese
equity funds called Nomura Japanese stocks investment trust fund
in January also prompted outflows.
Conversely, bond mutual funds saw the largest net inflows in
six years as retail investors who took profits from equity funds
and domestic equities parked their proceeds into money reserve
funds (MRF), which are categorised as bond funds.
"Investors are continuing to lock in their profits
reflecting the trend of the yen and share prices. This trend is
still in place," Fumio Inui, vice president of the association,
told a news conference.
"Investors are not only collecting proceeds from mutual
funds, but investors who took profits from domestic shares are
parking their proceeds in money reserve funds, which is boosting
the asset value of bond funds," Inui said.
MRF saw a net inflow of 676.1 billion yen, the highest since
December 2006. The value of MRF rose 10.6 percent to 7.08
trillion yen, the largest since July 2007.
Japan's mutual fund market is the second-largest in the
Asia-Pacific region after Australia and the eighth-largest in
the world.
Asset management companies are gearing up their efforts to
offer new mutual funds to retail investors, who hold 1,500
trillion yen in household savings, reflecting the yen's weakness
and an upward trend in global equity markets.
A total of 52 funds are scheduled to be launched in
February, up 44 percent from the previous year, the association
said. The line-up includes HSBC Global Asset Management's fund
that invests in Mexican equities and Nissay Asset Management's
funds that invest in emerging markets.
Following is a breakdown of the data:
Net money flows (in yen):
Jan Dec
Overall: +663.1 bln +154.4 bln
Stocks: -115.2 bln -133.5 bln
Bonds: +778.3 bln +287.9 bln
Value of publicly placed mutual funds (in yen):
Jan Dec mth/mth
Overall: 68.15 trln 64.06 trln +6.4%
Stocks: 56.22 trln 52.91 trln +6.2%
Bonds: 11.93 trln 11.15 trln +7.0%
Value of privately placed mutual funds (in yen):
Jan Dec mth/mth
Overall: 33.32 trln 31.82 trln +4.7%
Stocks: 32.79 trln 31.30 trln +4.8%
Bonds: 530.2 bln 520.8 bln +1.8%
Jan Dec mth/mth
Value of ETFs: 4.46 trln 4.21 trln +5.9%
Assets in foreign currencies (in yen):
Jan Dec mth/mth
Overall: 25.72 trln 24.22 trln +6.2%
($1 = 93.4600 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Matt Driskill)