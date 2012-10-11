TOKYO Japan said it will start waiving most of Myanmar's debt arrears of more than $6 billion in January and will then resume lending to the fast-reforming Southeast Asian state, Finance Minister Koriki Jojima said on Thursday.

Japan is Myanmar's largest creditor nation and is owed some 500 billion yen in unpaid debt. Out of this sum, Tokyo plans to waive around 300 billion yen.

A consortium of private Japanese banks is working on a bridging loan for the remaining 200 billion yen, sources with knowledge of the matter said.

"Japan has decided to implement its arrears clearance operation with Myanmar in January 2013, in which Myanmar's debts, as extended by Japan as concessional loans through 1987, will be bridged and cancelled," Jojima said at a meeting held on the sidelines of the semi-annual gatherings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

Out of some 300 billion yen to be written off, Japan will first waive 127 billion in January and expects to forgive further 176 billion yen by April, Japanese finance ministry said.

Myanmar, Asia's second-poorest nation, has stunned the world with rapid economic and democratic reforms that resulted in a relaxation of sanctions imposed by the United States and the European Union to encourage further reforms.

Jojima also said the government-linked Japan Bank for International Cooperation will provide a $900 million bridge loan to clear Myanmar's debt arrears with the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank in January, allowing them to restart lending.

Myanmar owes nearly $400 million to the Washington-based World Bank and almost $500 million to the Manila-based ADB.

"The World Bank and the Asian Development Bank will be in a position to clear Myanmar's arrears in January 2013, which will pave the way for the resumption of full-fledged assistance to Myanmar," Jojima said.

Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi's election to parliament in April helped to transform the pariah image of Myanmar and persuade the West to begin rolling back sanctions after a year of dramatic reforms.

Analysts and experts have said there will be opportunities for foreign companies across the industrial landscape - from energy, mining and construction to agriculture, finance and tourism.

Aiming to tap these opportunities a Japanese consortium signed a deal with Myanmar in August to jointly develop a special economic zone on the edge of the commercial capital, Yangon. (Editing by Neil Fullick)