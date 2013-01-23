By Antoni Slodkowski
| THILAWA, Myanmar
THILAWA, Myanmar Jan 24 If Japan's plans to
develop a massive industrial complex in Myanmar push ahead, Win
Aung's village will be cut in half, his cottage and ricefields
razed.
The 39-year-old is one of hundreds of farmers who make their
living off rice paddies earmarked for the Thilawa economic zone,
a project that has become the centrepiece of Japanese investment
in Myanmar.
Win Aung, who supports a family of 12 by farming 30 acres,
says he was forced to sell his land at $20 per acre to Myanmar's
military junta in the 1990s. The government did not take over
the land, but is now demanding the villagers vacate to make way
for the Japanese.
That puts the matter in a grey area - the villagers are
asking for extra compensation but the government has refused,
although prices around Thilawa are between $10,000 and $20,000
per acre.
"There's no way we can afford a single acre here now," Win
Aung told Reuters. He and other villagers said they were hoping
the quasi-civilian government, which took over almost two years
ago, would negotiate.
After decades of military dictatorship, issues like land
rights are a minefield for foreign companies looking to take
advantage of the opening-up of the Southeast Asian nation.
Japan, seeking to fend off Asian rival China from getting
entrenched in Myanmar, is one of the biggest investors.
But there are signs that Japan may tread cautiously now,
although it is not clear what action it can take in cases like
that of Win Aung and the Thilawa villagers.
Land rights matters have become an inflammatory issue in
Myanmar after riot police raided residents protesting against
expansion of a copper mine onto farm land last year, unleashing
nationwide outrage.
"I have never seen anything like Thilawa before," said
Takeharu Kojima, a Myanmar expert at the Japan International
Cooperation Agency. "It will be very difficult to resolve, as
land issues are always hotly debated when we help build
infrastructure abroad."
Behind the scenes, local officials have pushed Japan to help
settle the land rights issue by putting up money for
compensation for farmers like Win Aung, but the Japanese have
been reluctant to get involved.
"As a private Japanese company, we have nothing to do with
it. It's up to the government of Myanmar to clear the land,"
said Takayoshi Nakao, who runs Marubeni Corp's
operations in Yangon.
THREE YEARS TO GO
Less than three years before the planned opening of the
Thilawa zone, a fifth of the 2,400 hectares earmarked for
Japanese factories is still occupied by farmers like Win Aung, a
source familiar with the plans said.
Japanese trading houses Marubeni, Mitsubishi Corp
and Sumitomo Corp are completing preparations for the
first 440 hectares of development of the Thilawa zone. The
Japanese government has pledged to provide cheap loans to pay
for the infrastructure around the zone, an investment estimated
at more than $11 billion.
Japanese manufacturers who could set up shop in Thilawa
include Suzuki Motor and Honda Motor, which
have shown an interest in opening factories in Myanmar.
Thilawa is a 30-minute drive from Myanmar's largest city,
Yangon. The military junta tried to build a business park there
in the mid-1990s and forced farmers to sell the land at a
discounted price, a Myanmar government source and local
villagers said.
But after the investment fell through, it left them
undisturbed, they said.
"We didn't hear from anyone for nearly two decades," said
Win Aung, as he rested in his field.
"People didn't really know what they were signing and even
if they had known, they wouldn't dare to protest because they
were talking to the government with guns," he said, his teeth
rust-red from chewing betel nut.
Win Aung and other villagers from Phalan, a settlement of
350 households, sent a letter to the government demanding fair
compensation. They say they have not been consulted about the
timing of Japan's investment or informed about when to move out.
"I don't think they would be this bold under the previous
government. It's because we have democracy now why they were
brave enough to write the petition," said Myint Thu, the Phalan
village chief.
Meanwhile, rich Burmese speculators have bought up land
around Thilawa, a development that could delay the opening,
initially planned for 2015, people involved in the project and
local residents say.
Land around Thilawa has been quoted between $10,000 and
$20,000 per acre, said a Myanmar government source involved in
the development of Thilawa. Japanese officials and business
executives worry that will make it more difficult to build roads
and bridges and other infrastructure.
The Thilawa project is being coordinated by one of the
wealthiest men in the country - also called Win Aung and
nicknamed Dagon after the name of his company - who is also on
the U.S. sanctions list because of his close ties to the
repressive military junta that ruled Myanmar for nearly 50
years.
"Dagon" Win Aung, no relation to the Thilawa farmer, made
his fortune exporting timber and running construction projects
including the development of Myanmar's capital, Naypyitaw. He
said he is confident the Thilawa project will press ahead as
planned.
"Thilawa will be a great success. I'll organise the
consortium and make sure that the project is beneficial for the
people," he told Reuters earlier this month in Yangon.
The villagers are hoping they can replicate their life
elsewhere, but not too far away from where they live now.
"I understand I have to leave my land here - I only want to
be able to buy a similar plot somewhere close." said Win Aung,
the farmer. "Farming is the only thing I know in life."
(Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)