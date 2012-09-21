(Fixes typo in paragraph three)
TOKYO, Sept 21 Japan will try to broker a deal
on debt relief for fast-reforming Myanmar on the sidelines of
the upcoming International Monetary Fund meeting in Tokyo,
Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Friday.
Japan waived $3.7 billion in Myanmar's unpaid debt in April,
sending a clear signal of Tokyo's intention to capitalise on its
improving investment climate and urgent infrastructure needs.
Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi's election to
parliament in April helped to transform the pariah image of
Myanmar and persuade the West to begin rolling back sanctions
after a year of dramatic reforms.
Analysts and experts have said there will be opportunities
for foreign companies across the industrial landscape - from
energy, mining and construction to agriculture, finance and
tourism.
Japan, which occupied Myanmar, then known as Burma, from
1942-45, is the country's biggest creditor.
"We want to put the Myanmar arrears problem under debate
during the IMF meeting and discuss it with other countries
involved, explaining Japan's position on the issue," Azumi told
reporters in Tokyo.
"If we manage to forge a common view on the matter, Myanmar
will be freed from economic restraints, and thanks to that,
companies, including Japanese ones, will be able to move into
Myanmar smoothly."
Japan's Finance Ministry will host an international
conference on Myanmar in Tokyo on Oct. 11 on the sidelines of
IMF/World Bank annual meeting.
Japan is working to provide a $900 million bridge loan to
cover Myanmar arrears to the World Bank and the Asia Development
Bank through a group of Japanese banks.
A Japanese consortium signed a deal with Myanmar in August
to jointly develop a special economic zone on the edge of the
commercial capital, Yangon.
