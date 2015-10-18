TOKYO Oct 18 An armada of carriers, cruiser,
destroyers and submarines gathered off Japan's coast on Sunday
in a display of naval power that showcased Tokyo's latest
warships and signalled wider engagement by the U.S. Navy in the
western Pacific.
The Fleet Review in seas near Tokyo was the first major
display of Japanese military hardware since Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe won lawmaker approval for legislation that for the
first time since World War Two will allow Japanese soldiers to
defend their foreign allies.
Abe is pursuing a doctrine of collective self defense with
allies meant to give his nation a bigger role in regional
security in order to counterbalance the military power of an
increasingly assertive China.
Neighbouring China, which has strained ties with several
Southeast Asian countries over territorial claims in the
disputed South China Sea, has said it is wary of Japan's
changing defence posture.
Abe in an address after the maritime show told sailors to
gird themselves for future missions and "to continue to guard
the nation's peace."
Joining the Japanese navy were vessels from India, South
Korea, Australia, France and the United States, including the
Japan-based aircraft carrier, the 333 metre (1092.52 ft) long
USS Ronald Reagan. Altogether 50 vessels and 61 aircraft
participated in the display, which is held every three years.
The centerpiece of Japan's naval line up was the Izumo
helicopter carrier, Japan's biggest warship since World War Two.
The 248 metre long (813 feet) flat top, which was commissioned
in May, is a highly visible example of how Japan is expanding
its military capability to operate overseas.
The Maritime Self Defense Force designates it as a destroyer
keeping it within the bounds of a pacifist constitution that
forbids Japan from possessing the means to wage war such as
force-projecting carriers.
In a signal the Japanese navy's growing role in Asia will be
accompanied by the U.S. fleet's wider engagement in the region,
the U.S. Navy sent Vice Admiral Nora Tyson commander of the
powerful Eastern Pacific Third Fleet to join Abe on his ship.
Her presence comes after the U.S. scrapped an administrative
boundary running along the international date line in the
Pacific that demarcates the operating areas for the Seventh and
Third Fleets.
The change gives Tyson a command role in the western Pacific
and will allow the U.S. to deploy vessels quickly to trouble
spots in the region, the Chief of the Naval Operations, John
Richardson, said at a press briefing in Tokyo on Thursday.
"Admiral Tyson's presence here is just a recognition that we
are trying to be as flexible as possible to keep as many options
on the table as possible so that we can be as responsive as
possible," the U.S. Navy's most senior uniformed officer said.
The forward-deployed Seventh Fleet with some 80 vessels,
including the USS Ronald Reagan is the most powerful naval force
in the western Pacific. The Third Fleet, with its home port in
San Diego, California includes four carrier strike groups.
(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Michael Perry)