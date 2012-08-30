* Japan nickel trade returning to normal -industry body
* Earlier shipments had been delayed due to introduction of
new rules
* Last year's imports very low following quake
(Adds comment, detail)
TOKYO, Aug 30 Japan's nickel imports from
Indonesia surged in July from the year before due to the arrival
of cargoes delayed after Jakarta imposed new mining regulations
and because figures for 2011 were decimated by the deadly
earthquake and tsunami that hit in March that year.
An industry body in Tokyo said that nickel trade between the
two countries was "returning to normal" after shipments slated
for May and June were postponed as details of Indonesia's new
mining rules, announced in May, became clear.
The country has imposed an export tax on metal ores and
prohibited the shipment of raw minerals unless miners submit
plans to build smelters.
But Japanese smelters mostly buy ore from large and
established Indonesian suppliers that comply with the new rules
and have been relatively unaffected by the regulations so far,
an official from the Japan Mining Industry Association told
Reuters.
Nickel imports from Indonesia rose 85 percent from a year
ago to 190,445 tonnes in July, customs-cleared data showed on
Thursday.
That follows 136,600 tonnes of imports in June, more than
four times last year's 31,483 tonnes, when a big smelter was
forced to shut a plant in the wake of the quake.
Japan buys more than half the nickel ore it purchases under
annual contracts from Indonesia.
Sumitomo Metal and Mining Co, one of Japan's
top-two ferro-nickel producers, told a trade paper early this
month that it plans to buy higher-priced Indonesian ore at least
until the end of 2013, but will increase purchases from New
Caledonia and the Philippines depending on Indonesian policy.
China, the world's leading consumer and producer of nickel,
saw its nickel ore imports from Indonesia plunge 29.4 percent in
July from the previous month to 1.42 million tonnes, according
to customs data on Aug. 21.
(Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Joseph Radford)