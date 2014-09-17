TOKYO, Sept 17 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal
Corp's Nagoya steel plant was searched by police on
Wednesday, following a fire earlier this month, a spokesman at
Japan's biggest steelmaker said.
Fifteen workers were injured at the plant, which produces
about 15 percent of the company's steel output, when a fire
broke out on Sept. 3, the fifth incident at the 56-year-old
facility in the central prefecture of Aichi this year.
Police are investigating the Nippon Steel plant on suspicion
of professional negligence resulting in bodily injury, Kyodo
News reported on Wednesday.
The Nippon Steel spokesman declined to comment on the
details on the investigation beyond confirming "the plant was
searched earlier today", when contacted by Reuters.
An Aichi prefectural police spokesman declined to comment,
when contacted by phone.
Before this month's fire the Nagoya plant had experienced
power failures and releases of smoke four times from January to
July, raising concerns about the safety of its aging facilities.
Output has not been resumed to the level before the latest
incident, but most of the plant units have restarted operations,
apart from the coke oven and related equipment where the fire
broke out, the spokesman said.
The plant, which produced 6.74 million tonnes of crude steel
in the business year to March 31, supplies about half of its
products to automakers including Toyota Motor Corp,
Honda Motor Co Ltd and Suzuki Motor Corp.
Nippon Steel, which posted a group recurring profit - pretax
and before one-off items - of 361 billion yen ($3.43 billion) in
the last business year, has said a power failure in January
would cut its profit by 8 billion yen.
A similar incident in June is expected to reduce its profit
for the current business year by 10 billion yen, according to
the company. A spokesman said earlier this month the impact of
the fire on earnings was not known.
(1 US dollar = 105.1800 Japanese yen)
