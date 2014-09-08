By Chang-Ran Kim
| TOKYO, Sept 8
TOKYO, Sept 8 Kei Nishikori's trail-blazing wins
for Japanese tennis in the U.S. Open over the past week are
landing big marketing victories for sponsors including a fashion
retailer and a watch brand as surprised as anyone at his
historic feat.
The 24-year-old became the first male player from Asia to
advance to any grand slam final after beating Novak Djokovic
before a disbelieving crowd at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on
Saturday.
The surprise win over the world number one has lifted sales
at sponsor Fast Retailing, owner of the Uniqlo
casualwear brand. Even a non-sponsor like racket maker Yonex Co
saw its shares reach multi-year highs.
Uniqlo's line of Kei Nishikori polo shirts with its
red-and-white logo patch has sold out in Japan. The only item
left in its online store for Nishikori's U.S. Open line on
Monday were a pair of white track pants.
Swiss watch brand TAG Heuer, owned by LVMH, is
also a sponsor.
Japanese pay-TV operator Wowow Inc, which caught
national broadcasters flat-footed by securing exclusive rights
to air all matches over the two-week tournament, is also reaping
rewards from Nishikori's victory.
"We've had more than 10 times the number of queries for our
service compared to the same time last year," Wowow spokesman
Osamu Sakiyama said. "We've never seen anything like this."
He declined to disclose the number of sign-ups that Wowow
has had over the past week, when Nishikori made headlines by
becoming the first Japanese to reach the quarter-finals and
semi-finals in almost a century. Subscription data for September
will be announced in early October.
Shares of Wowow touched a 13-year high of 4,880 yen on
Monday before closing up 7.1 percent at 4,700 yen.
Another winner on the Tokyo Stock Exchange is Yonex as
investors predicted a surge in sales on the back of soaring
interest in the sport.
Yonex's shares ended up 1,080 yen at an eight-year high
despite having no sponsorship deal with Nishikori, who uses a
Wilson. They have gained 32 percent since the U.S. Open kicked
off.
In contrast, shares of sponsor Nissin Foods Holdings
have lost 6 percent over the same period, with little
immediate impact seen on its sales.
"We have a long-term contract with him and we're more after
the positive impact on our corporate and brand image," Nissin
spokesman Masashi Kanaya said. "I think his performance has been
great for our image, particularly overseas."
Nishikori will face Croatia's Marin Cilic for the men's
title on Monday.
