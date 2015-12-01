TOKYO Dec 1 Japan urged Nissan Motor Co
and Renault to continue their alliance amid
speculation that the Japanese automaker may raise its stake in
Renault to fend off French government moves to increase its
control over the partnership.
"We would like Nissan and Renault to discuss ways to
maintain their relationship," Japanese government spokesman
Yoshihide Suga said on Tuesday, adding that the government would
provide necessary support to facilitate this.
Nissan has been in a standoff with the French government,
which in April increased its stake in Renault to 19.7 percent
from 15 percent to secure double voting rights.
Nissan has declined to comment on issues discussed at a
board meeting on Monday.
