TOKYO, June 3 The fire that broke out at Nisshin Steel Co's Sakai Works early on Monday in western Japan has not been put out, but there have been no reports of injuries, a local Sakai fire department said.

The fire has spread to the cold strip mill that contains up to 6,000 litres of hydraulic oil near the northeastern side of the plant's B-yard area, the department said. Sixty-four fire fighters and 23 fire engines and ambulance cars have been called to battle the blaze, the department said.

The plant makes such products as cold rolled steel sheets.

