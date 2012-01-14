TOKYO Jan 14 Japanese Prime Minister
Yoshihiko Noda said on Saturday that France's credit downgrade
puts the focus on Japan to get its own fiscal house in order.
Europe's debt crisis "is not just a disaster on the other
shore," Noda said in a televised interview with TV Tokyo. "Even
France was downgraded. Japan could be in the spotlight" if its
fiscal management continues to focus on what is only good for
the present.
Japan needs to conduct its fiscal management with a "sense
of crisis," he added.
Standard & Poor's downgraded the credit ratings of nine
euro-zone countries on Friday, stripping France and Austria of
their coveted triple-A status.
Noda made his comments after he reshuffled his cabinet on
Friday in a move aimed at improving chances of getting a divided
parliament to pass laws doubling the 5 percent sales tax by
2015.
Noda chose Katsuya Okada, a fiscal hawk who has held key
government and party posts, to be his deputy to oversee tax and
social security reform.
Japan's public debt is already twice the size of the $5
trillion economy, as it struggles to balance fiscal discipline
with funding post-quake reconstruction and the steep welfare
costs of its aging population.
"I will stake my political life" on completing social
security and tax reform, Noda said on Saturday.