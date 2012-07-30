By Taro Fuse and Nathan Layne
TOKYO, July 29 The biggest management shake-up
at Nomura Holdings in a decade and a half was
orchestrated by the bank's chairman with the secrecy and
precision of a military operation.
The closely guarded timing of Thursday's announcement that
Chief Executive Kenichi Watanabe was quitting stunned senior
managers at Japan's top investment bank. Watanabe, 59, had vowed
only a month ago to ride out an insider trading scandal.
Behind the scenes, pressure had been building on Watanabe
for weeks to resign from a bank that is at the centre of Japan's
capital markets, people with knowledge of the matter said.
Eventually, Chairman Nobuyuki Koga, 61, pushed Watanabe to
go in an effort to appease regulators and end an escalating
probe that was costing the bank new business, according to
people familiar with talks between Nomura and Japan's Financial
Services Agency (FSA).
Nomura has acknowledged staff from its institutional sales
team leaked information on three Japanese share issues to
clients in 2010. The bank has been caught up in a wider
crackdown on tip-offs ahead of share offerings in Japan that has
implicated several other brokers and fund management firms.
Nomura warned on Thursday that more cases from inside the bank
could emerge.
Analysts say the departure of Watanabe and Chief Operating
Officer Takumi Shibata raises questions about the bank's
commitment to overseas markets since both men were the
architects of Nomura's troubled acquisition of Lehman Brothers'
business in Europe and Asia in 2008.
Nomura has struggled to integrate the bankrupt Wall Street
firm and has since scaled back its global expansion plans, hit
by the same headwinds buffeting other investment banks. Its
stock has lost three-fourths of its value since the acquisition.
Watanabe's replacement, Koji Nagai, said on Thursday he would
not dismantle the global franchise but would carry out a review
to find the "appropriate size" for the bank.
For many inside Nomura the question was simpler: How did
things unravel so fast for Watanabe?
Nomura declined to comment on the events leading to
Watanabe's resignation. Neither Koga nor Watanabe could be
reached for comment on this article.
MANAGERS SUMMONED TO EMERGENCY MEETING
Although Watanabe had begun talking within the bank since
May about management changes, many inside Nomura believed he
intended to remain CEO until early 2013, a compromise that would
allow him to retire at 60 rather than resign early.
At 3 a.m. on Thursday, the day of a scheduled board meeting,
top managers were sent an email ordering them to an emergency
meeting in a few hours time. The reason was not disclosed, but
one hour earlier the Nikkei newspaper had broken the news on its
website: Watanabe was out.
With the exception of a handful of people closest to
Watanabe and Nagai, the shake-up came as a shock, senior
executives told Reuters. By the time reporters arrived at
Watanabe's house in Chiba outside Tokyo just after dawn, a
security guard was in place to tell them he was not at home.
"I had no idea," one high-level executive said.
Later that day, Watanabe told a news conference he had
decided to resign after setting up a new compliance system
intended to stop further breaches of confidential information
from the bank's underwriting department.
But a more nuanced picture emerges from interviews with 10
regulatory and company sources about the tension-filled weeks
that preceded Watanabe's announcement as the cost of the scandal
grew and Koga opened a backchannel to regulators.
In the past two months, at least nine Japanese issuers have
dropped or demoted Nomura as a bond or stock underwriter.
That included Nomura's relegation to a lesser role in the $8
billion initial public offering of Japan Airlines (JAL), which
will be the world's second biggest this year after Facebook's
$16 billion IPO. Nomura had been working on the JAL deal
as a global coordinator for a year when the decision was made.
JAL h as declined to comment on the matter.
"KOGA WRAPPED IT ALL UP FOR US" - FSA OFFICIAL
Against that backdrop, Koga, the chairman, stepped forward
to smooth Nomura's ties with the FSA and head off costlier
sanctions, which could range from an order to improve compliance
to a damaging suspension of some operations for weeks, sources
with knowledge of the situation said.
Koga, who had been Nomura chief executive for five years
before handing the reins to Watanabe in 2008, also led the
decision to appoint Nagai as CEO and Atsushi Yoshikawa, Nomura's
head of U.S. operations, as COO, sources said. The reshuffle
contained a key provision -- Watanabe would stay on as an
advisor but not get involved in decisions made by the new team.
"Koga wrapped it all up for us," a senior FSA official told
Reuters, speaking on condition that he not be identified.
The insider trading scandal was not the only reason
regulators wanted fresh leadership at Nomura. Some senior FSA
officials and company executives felt Watanabe and Shibata
should be held accountable for pursuing a global expansion that
hurt the bank's earnings, sources said.
Watanabe had called the Lehman deal a "once in a generation
opportunity" in 2008. By 2011, markets had turned against him
and he launched a $1.2 billion cost-cutting drive, mainly
targeting the ailing European operations.
There are still Nomura executives who believe the logic
behind the deal was sound. Watanabe's supporters say it would
have been difficult to predict the extent of the European debt
crisis and how tough industry conditions would become.
"Among Japanese financial institutions he was the only
leader who really had the ambition to build a global franchise,"
one person close to Watanabe said. "I really wanted him to
succeed."
KOGA'S RESPONSE SHAPED BY PAST
In the late 1990s, Koga was Nomura's liaison to the Finance
Ministry and learned about the importance of dealing carefully
with Japan's powerful bureaucracy.
In 1997, Koga watched then chairman Masashi Suzuki navigate
a scandal triggered by Nomura's admission that it had made
illegal payments to a gangster to stop him causing trouble at a
shareholders' meeting in 1995.
Suzuki took over temporarily as president and in one month
mapped out a response that included the resignation of 15 senior
executives as well as his own.
"Chairman Koga was close to this when it all went down. I
think he learned what you have to do to get over a crisis," said
an executive at a Nomura group firm.
In May, Koga formed a small team of executives, including
Shoichi Nagamatsu, who would soon be drafted to oversee the
bank's compliance efforts. Over the coming weeks, Koga made
several trips to the FSA, the sources said.
As early as March, some senior officials in the FSA and the
Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission ( SESC), w hich is
handling the insider trading investigation, ha d called privately
for Watanabe's dismissal.
In addition to stonewalling on the probe, the sources said,
Watanabe appeared to eschew protocol in dealing with regulators.
He annoyed regulators for not alerting them of his plan to
name Nagai as the new brokerage unit head and then later in
March by not paying a courtesy call on then Financial Services
Minister Shozaburo Jimi after the first case implicating Nomura
was announced, regulatory and banking sources said.
The FSA does not have the legal power to force management
changes but has previously used its influence to oust
executives. Watanabe's departure would seem to make it less
likely Nomura will face harsh penalties when sanctions are
announced in the coming weeks, regulatory sources said.
THE INVESTIGATION CONTINUES
By May, Watanabe had started telling others inside Nomura he
was willing to quit if that would resolve the crisis, sources
said then.
Pressure to take that step mounted as the investigation
expanded and it became apparent Nomura might have to acknowledge
its involvement in a wider range of cases.
Since late April, SESC investigators had been inside Nomura,
working on the 14th floor of the brokerage's office in
Otemachi. Their target was the kind of leak that had become
widespread in Tokyo by 2010 when many companies issued new
shares to recapitalise. Information on those issues, which
dilute the stakes of existing shareholders, had begun to leak to
investors who profited by shorting, or selling the shares,
market participants and regulators say.
Nomura has said it was involved in leaks of information on
three issues in 2010: by Mizuho Financial Group, energy
firm Inpex Corp and Tokyo Electric Power.
At the time it was underwriting those share offerings,
Nomura's institutional equity sales department was split into
two groups -- one responsible for mainly long-only fund
management companies and the other for hedge funds.
The early phase of the SESC's probe and Nomura's own
internal investigation had focused on the division handling
buy-and-hold style fund managers. But as the SESC investigation
moved into July, the focus shifted to hedge funds.
On June 29, Nomura published the results of the internal
investigation led by outside attorneys that detailed sweeping
breaches of internal controls and a raft of measures aimed at
preventing further leaks of confidential information.
On the same day, hedge fund Japan Advisory was fined for
insider trading, allegedly on a tip provided by Daiwa Securities
Group. After that, the FSA ordered all brokers with big
underwriting desks to report back on their dealings with Japan
Advisory, which regulators believed was paying brokers outsized
commissions in return for tips.
Those reports are due to be filed with the FSA by Aug. 3.
That directive put the spotlight on the brokers who worked
closely with Japan Advisory and its head, Edward Brogan.
Industry sources have said Nomura was one of the banks competing
for Brogan's business.
Japan Advisory has declined to comment on its case. Brogan
has not returned e-mails and phone calls seeking comment. Daiwa
Securities announced on Friday that its own investigation found
a former employee had tipped off Japan Advisory but that such
leaks were not orchestrated by the brokerage.
In an update to its internal investigation, Nomura said on
Thursday there was a "high possibility" its sales staff had
leaked inside information on other issues beyond the three in
2010. While Nomura said in the report that it had not identified
any cases involving hedge funds, a review of e-mails, chats and
phone calls revealed "suspicious contacts" with clients ahead of
public share offerings.
As time wore on, the stress on Watanabe grew.
At the June 29 news conference when he insisted he would
keep his job, Watanabe appeared sullen and withdrawn.
"I think he was tired. The last one to two months have been
grueling," the person close to him said.
His resignation on Thursday was met with relief by investors
and regulators. Shares in Nomura, which had lost more than a
third of their value since mid-March when the SESC announced the
first case implicating the bank, are up 11 percent.
"We hope the reborn Nomura will make a fresh start,"
Financial Services Minister Tadahiro Matsushita told reporters
on Friday.