* Japan to ease sanctions once N. Korea starts probe
* PM says "first step" toward resolving issue
* Agreement coincides with worries about N.Korea nuclear
test
* North Korea never followed through with earlier promise to
reopen probe
(Adds comment from KCNA)
By Elaine Lies and Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, May 29 North Korea has agreed to reopen
an investigation into the fate of Japanese citizens it kidnapped
decades ago, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on
Thursday, a potential breakthrough in a bitter dispute between
Tokyo and Pyongyang.
Japan has agreed to ease some sanctions against North Korea
once the probe had been reopened and will consider providing
humanitarian aid depending on how the investigation progresses,
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said separately.
"Our job will not end until every parent can embrace their
children with their own arms," Abe told reporters. "This is a
first step toward an overall resolution."
North Korea promised in 2008 to re-open the probe - but it
never followed through. It also reneged on promises made in
multilateral talks aimed at ending its nuclear weapons programme
and declared the negotiations over.
The agreement on the abductees probe comes at a time of
regional concerns that Pyongyang may be preparing for a fourth
nuclear test in contravention of U.N. sanctions.
Asked whether Japan's actions meant Tokyo was out of step
with Washington and Seoul, Suga told a news conference: "It's
impossible. This agreement covers sanctions that Japan imposed
on its own. It is not related to U.N. sanctions."
Suga added that Japan would keep pressing for a
"comprehensive resolution" to the issues of the abductees and
the threats from North Korea's nuclear and missile development
programmes before it would normalise ties.
Japanese and North Korean officials met in Stockholm this
week to discuss the abductees dispute as well as North Korea's
nuclear and missile programmes, but officials had previously
said only that the two sides agreed only to keep talking.
EASING SANCTIONS
North Korea has been under U.N. sanctions since its first
nuclear test in 2006, banning it from conducting atomic and
missile tests, barring U.N. member states from weapons trade
with Pyongyang and from financial transactions that facilitate
them.
North Korea admitted in 2002 to kidnapping Japanese citizens
in the 1970s and 1980s to help train spies. Five abductees and
their families returned to Japan.
North Korea has said the remaining eight were dead and that
the issue was closed, but Japan has pressed for more information
about their fate and others that Tokyo believes were also
kidnapped.
"The DPRK (North Korea) side ... expressed the willingness
to conduct a comprehensive and full-scale survey for the final
settlement of all issues related to Japan," North Korea's
official KCNA news agency said in a near-simultaneous
announcement.
"When survivors are found, while handling the remains of
Japanese, the DPRK side agreed to discuss the issue of course of
action and take the necessary measures in the direction of
sending them back to Japan," the statement said.
Suga said that, once Pyongyang began the new investigation,
Tokyo would lift restrictions on travel, fund remittances to
North Korea and an embargo on the entry to Japanese ports of
North Korea-flagged ships with humanitarian missions.
Japan also agreed to examine humanitarian aid to Pyongyang
at an "appropriate time", Suga added.
Abe, who took office for a rare second term in December
2012, has long made efforts to resolve the abductees issue a key
part of his political agenda.
Relatives of the kidnapped Japanese welcomed the news,
although some said Japan should wait to see results before
easing its sanctions.
Japan was a driving force behind a U.N. report, released
earlier this year, calling on North Korean leaders to face
international justice for crimes against humanity, including the
abductions.
(Writing by Linda Sieg; Additional reporting by James Pearson
in Seoul; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)