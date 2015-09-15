(Corrects to say Japan would cooperate with the U.S. and Korea,
paragraph 1)
TOKYO, Sept 15 Japan urged North Korea on
Tuesday to refrain from taking provocative action and said Japan
would continue to cooperate with the United States and South
Korea.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, the Japanese
government's top spokesman, told a news conference that North
Korea should also comply with U.N. Security Council resolutions.
North Korea's space agency is readying a new satellite for
launch, state media said on Monday, and also suggested Pyongyang
would fire a long-range rocket around the time of a national
anniversary next month.
(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko)