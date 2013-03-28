TOKYO, March 28 Japan's Tohoku Electric Power Co
said on Thursday it has abandoned plans to build an
atomic plant in northern Japan, two years after the Fukushima
nuclear disaster shattered public faith in the industry.
In addition to vocal opposition from the public and the
governor of Fukushima, the town in which the plant was to have
been located is now deserted due to radiation contamination in
the wake of meltdowns at Tokyo Electric Power Co's
Fukushima Daiichi station.
Tohoku Electric said it will take a charge of 18 billion yen
($190 million) in the current business year ending March 31
after cancelling the 825 megawatt boiling water reactor.
It also increased its net loss forecast for the year to 105
billion yen from 100 billion yen, hit hard by the continued
closure of its other two nuclear power stations.
The Fukushima disaster, triggered by a huge earthquake and
tsunami in March 2011, led to the shutdown of Japan's entire
nuclear power industry, which was producing 30 percent of the
country's electricity supply at the time. Two reactors have
since resumed operation but to huge protests against nuclear
power.
($1 = 94.3700 Japanese yen)
