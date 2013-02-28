GENEVA Feb 28 People in the area worst
contaminated by radioactive material released by the Fukushima
Daiichi nuclear accident two years ago have a higher risk of
developing certain cancers over their lifetime, the World Health
Organisation said on Thursday.
"This health risk assessment concludes that no discernible
increase in health risks from the Fukushima event is expected
outside Japan. With respect to Japan, this assessment estimates
that the lifetime risk for some cancers may be somewhat elevated
above base-line rates in certain age and sex groups that were in
the areas most affected," the U.N. agency said in 200-page
report.